Why the Market Dipped But VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) ending at $9.75, denoting a +0.62% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.09% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 1, 2024. On that day, VirTra, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.95 million, up 14.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VirTra, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.84.

We can additionally observe that VTSI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Military stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

