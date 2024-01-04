Why the Market Dipped But Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gained Today

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) ended the recent trading session at $2.34, demonstrating a +1.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 14.36% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Virgin Galactic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, up 45.45% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.99 million, indicating a 243.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

