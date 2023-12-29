Why the Market Dipped But Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Gained Today

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed the latest trading day at $17.76, indicating a +1.25% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 39.62% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.67 billion, indicating a 1.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.30 per share and a revenue of $15.47 billion, signifying shifts of +48.39% and +1.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Right now, Vipshop Holdings Limited possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.94.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

