Why the Market Dipped But Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Gained Today

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) ended the recent trading session at $8.99, demonstrating a +0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.4% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Subaru Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Subaru Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.57 for its industry.

It's also important to note that FUJHY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.