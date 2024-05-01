Why the Market Dipped But StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) standing at $15.74, reflecting a +0.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.34% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 13, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.28, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion, which would represent changes of +30.93% and -4.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.75% higher. StoneCo Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note StoneCo Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.17, which means StoneCo Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that STNE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. STNE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

