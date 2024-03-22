Why the Market Dipped But Shell (SHEL) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL) closed at $66.92, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 4.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.13, indicating a 23.38% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $85.78 billion, indicating a 3.64% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.25 per share and revenue of $351.54 billion, which would represent changes of -1.79% and +8.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.13% higher. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.36, which means Shell is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that SHEL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.03. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

