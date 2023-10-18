Why the Market Dipped But Shell (SHEL) Gained Today

Shell (SHEL) closed the latest trading day at $68.49, indicating a +0.01% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.62%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has risen by 5.08% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Shell in its upcoming release. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.93%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.45 per share and revenue of $369.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.47% and -4.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.89% higher. Shell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Shell is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.19.

One should further note that SHEL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

