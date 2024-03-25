Why the Market Dipped But Schlumberger (SLB) Gained Today

Schlumberger (SLB) ended the recent trading session at $54.31, demonstrating a +0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.27%.

The world's largest oilfield services company's stock has climbed by 10.59% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Schlumberger in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.75, signifying a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.67 billion, showing a 12.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

SLB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $37.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.79% and +12.54%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Schlumberger. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Schlumberger possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.69.

Meanwhile, SLB's PEG ratio is currently 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SLB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

