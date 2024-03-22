Why the Market Dipped But RTX (RTX) Gained Today

RTX (RTX) closed at $95.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

The the stock of an aerospace and defense company has risen by 5.28% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.88% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RTX in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.23, up 0.82% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $18.38 billion, indicating a 6.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $78.63 billion, representing changes of +6.52% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. RTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, RTX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.97.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

