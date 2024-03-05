Why the Market Dipped But RTX (RTX) Gained Today

In the latest market close, RTX (RTX) reached $90.06, with a +0.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

The the stock of an aerospace and defense company has fallen by 2.53% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of RTX in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.23, reflecting a 0.82% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.38 billion, indicating a 6.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.39 per share and a revenue of $78.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.52% and +5.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.13% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, RTX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.09, so one might conclude that RTX is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that RTX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.