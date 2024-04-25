Why the Market Dipped But Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) standing at $1.17, reflecting a +1.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 25.33% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.08, reflecting a 57.89% increase from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Rigetti Computing, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

