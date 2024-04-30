Why the Market Dipped But QuickLogic (QUIK) Gained Today

QuickLogic (QUIK) closed the latest trading day at $15.46, indicating a +0.62% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 4.62% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, QuickLogic is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 250%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.2 million, up 50.12% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $27.6 million, indicating changes of +111.76% and +30.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for QuickLogic. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, QuickLogic holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, QuickLogic is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.73.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QUIK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

