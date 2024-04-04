Why the Market Dipped But PepsiCo (PEP) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, PepsiCo (PEP) closed at $169.69, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.4%.

The food and beverage company's shares have seen an increase of 4.1% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PepsiCo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 23, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.52, signifying a 1.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.16 billion, up 1.74% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.15 per share and a revenue of $94.72 billion, indicating changes of +6.96% and +3.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. PepsiCo presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PepsiCo has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.66, so one might conclude that PepsiCo is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that PEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

