Why the Market Dipped But (PANW) Gained Today

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) ended the recent trading session at $236.78, demonstrating a +0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.

The security software maker's stock has dropped by 3.58% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Palo Alto Networks in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.16, marking a 39.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.84 billion, reflecting a 17.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.34 per share and a revenue of $8.18 billion, signifying shifts of +20.27% and +18.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% increase. At present, Palo Alto Networks boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.32. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 36.54.

We can additionally observe that PANW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.