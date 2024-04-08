Why the Market Dipped But Organon (OGN) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Organon (OGN) reached $18.16, with a +1.68% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 3.2% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Organon in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 2.78% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.58 billion, indicating a 2.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.24 per share and a revenue of $6.33 billion, signifying shifts of +2.42% and +0.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Organon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Organon is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Organon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.21. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.32.

We can also see that OGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

