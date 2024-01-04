Why the Market Dipped But Netflix (NFLX) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX) closed at $474.67, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Shares of the internet video service witnessed a gain of 5.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Netflix in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 23, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1725%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.71 billion, up 10.96% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. At present, Netflix boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Netflix is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9, which means Netflix is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that NFLX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Broadcast Radio and Television industry stood at 0.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.