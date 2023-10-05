Why the Market Dipped But (MS) Gained Today

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $79.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 6.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.53%.

The upcoming earnings release of Morgan Stanley will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 18, 2023. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.76%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.28 billion, indicating a 2.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.74 per share and a revenue of $54.59 billion, signifying shifts of -9.75% and +1.71%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.57% lower. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Morgan Stanley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.92, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that MS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

