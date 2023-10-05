Why the Market Dipped But (MPW) Gained Today

Medical Properties (MPW) ended the recent trading session at $5.30, demonstrating a +0.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

The health care real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 24.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 5.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.35, signifying a 22.22% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $346.51 million, down 1.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, which would represent changes of -15.38% and -10.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Medical Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

One should further note that MPW currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

