Why the Market Dipped But Moderna (MRNA) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Moderna (MRNA) reached $99.45, with a +0.67% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 27.14% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The upcoming earnings release of Moderna will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$1.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 136.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.36 billion, down 53.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$14.08 per share and revenue of $6.4 billion, which would represent changes of -169.98% and -66.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Moderna. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.62% increase. Right now, Moderna possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

