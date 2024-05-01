Why the Market Dipped But Medical Properties (MPW) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Medical Properties (MPW) standing at $4.63, reflecting a +0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.34% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Shares of the health care real estate investment trust have appreciated by 6.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medical Properties in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 9, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.25, showcasing a 32.43% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $283.29 million, down 19.11% from the prior-year quarter.

MPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.82% and +32.84%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.23% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Medical Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medical Properties has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.17 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.28.

We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

