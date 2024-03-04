Why the Market Dipped But Medical Properties (MPW) Gained Today

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $4.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

The health care real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 33.54% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Medical Properties in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating a 32.43% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $285.92 million, showing a 18.36% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.9% and +42.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.39% lower. Right now, Medical Properties possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Medical Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.04.

One should further note that MPW currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

