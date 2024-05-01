Why the Market Dipped But Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) reached $16.07, with a +0.06% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 6.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 9, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting a 166.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $193.89 million, up 279.22% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $793.98 million, indicating changes of -123.53% and +104.89%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 153.57% downward. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

