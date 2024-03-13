Why the Market Dipped But M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Gained Today

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) closed the latest trading day at $62.77, indicating a +0.11% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.01% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.12, marking a 3.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, up 7.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $4.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.7% and +7.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.39.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

