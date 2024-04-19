Why the Market Dipped But Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Lifeway Foods (LWAY) standing at $19.35, reflecting a +1.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.05%.

Shares of the dairy and cheese company have appreciated by 29.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lifeway Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.24, indicating a 300% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43 million, up 13.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1 per share and a revenue of $180 million, demonstrating changes of +33.33% and +12.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifeway Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.64% higher. Right now, Lifeway Foods possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Lifeway Foods is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.12. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.43.

The Food - Dairy Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.