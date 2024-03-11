Why the Market Dipped But Levi Strauss (LEVI) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Levi Strauss (LEVI) closed at $18.26, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.41%.

Shares of the jeans maker have appreciated by 2.53% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Levi Strauss in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.20, marking a 41.18% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.53 billion, indicating a 9.54% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $6.33 billion, representing changes of +10.91% and +2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Levi Strauss. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% lower. Currently, Levi Strauss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Levi Strauss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.58.

We can also see that LEVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

