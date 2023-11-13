Why the Market Dipped But Kroger (KR) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $44.18, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

The supermarket chain's shares have seen a decrease of 0.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kroger in its upcoming release. On that day, Kroger is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.93 billion, down 0.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $150.57 billion, which would represent changes of +6.86% and +1.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Kroger boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kroger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.48, so one might conclude that Kroger is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that KR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.