Why the Market Dipped But Kroger (KR) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Kroger (KR) reached $44.50, with a +0.61% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had lost 4.22% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.44% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kroger in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.27%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $33.93 billion, indicating a 0.78% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.52 per share and a revenue of $150.57 billion, indicating changes of +6.86% and +1.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Kroger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kroger is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.59 for its industry.

Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Supermarkets industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

