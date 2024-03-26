Why the Market Dipped But Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gained Today

Kraft Heinz (KHC) ended the recent trading session at $36.37, demonstrating a +0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.42%.

The the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago's stock has climbed by 0.61% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kraft Heinz will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.42 billion, reflecting a 1.12% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.02 per share and a revenue of $26.77 billion, indicating changes of +1.34% and +0.49%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kraft Heinz. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% downward. Kraft Heinz is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kraft Heinz is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.49.

We can additionally observe that KHC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

