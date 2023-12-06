Why the Market Dipped But Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Kimberly-Clark (KMB) standing at $122.45, reflecting a +0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue had gained 0.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.53, signifying a 0.65% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.01 billion, indicating a 0.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.59 per share and a revenue of $20.47 billion, signifying shifts of +17.05% and +1.45%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% downward. Right now, Kimberly-Clark possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kimberly-Clark is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.28.

Also, we should mention that KMB has a PEG ratio of 2.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

