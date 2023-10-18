Why the Market Dipped But Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Gained Today

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) closed the latest trading day at $123.43, indicating a +1.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.62%.

The the stock of maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue has fallen by 2.09% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.69% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 24, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.58, reflecting a 12.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.14 billion, up 1.63% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.43 per share and a revenue of $20.48 billion, representing changes of +14.21% and +1.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.19% upward. Currently, Kimberly-Clark is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kimberly-Clark has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.94 right now. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.94.

Also, we should mention that KMB has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.13.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.