Why the Market Dipped But JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with JD.com, Inc. (JD) standing at $29.27, reflecting a +1.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 16, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.63, signifying an 8.7% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.75 billion, showing a 1.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.14 per share and a revenue of $159.24 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.64% and +4.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.2 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.6.

One should further note that JD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

