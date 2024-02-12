Why the Market Dipped But Jabil (JBL) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Jabil (JBL) ending at $140.46, denoting a +0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Shares of the electronics manufacturer have appreciated by 9.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.35% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Jabil in its upcoming release. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.19%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.91 billion, reflecting a 15.08% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.11 per share and revenue of $30.61 billion, indicating changes of +5.56% and -11.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Jabil boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.37, which means Jabil is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that JBL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.05.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

