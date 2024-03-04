Why the Market Dipped But HCA Healthcare (HCA) Gained Today

HCA Healthcare (HCA) closed the latest trading day at $314.08, indicating a +0.67% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

The hospital operator's shares have seen an increase of 0.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HCA Healthcare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.92, signifying a 0.2% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.8 billion, up 7.76% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.49 per share and a revenue of $68.99 billion, indicating changes of +7.79% and +6.18%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HCA Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.53% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, HCA Healthcare boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note HCA Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.

It is also worth noting that HCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. HCA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

