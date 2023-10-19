Why the Market Dipped But HCA Healthcare (HCA) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with HCA Healthcare (HCA) standing at $244.05, reflecting a +0.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had lost 4.6% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HCA Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 24, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.97, marking a 1.02% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.78 billion, indicating a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $18.48 per share and a revenue of $63.86 billion, signifying shifts of +9.41% and +6.02%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% upward. At present, HCA Healthcare boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, HCA Healthcare is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.81, which means HCA Healthcare is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that HCA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Hospital industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)

