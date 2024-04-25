Why the Market Dipped But GSK (GSK) Gained Today

GSK (GSK) ended the recent trading session at $40.91, demonstrating a +0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the drug developer had lost 4.95% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GSK in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.94, signifying a 4.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.98 billion, reflecting a 6.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.03 per share and a revenue of $39.69 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.4% and +5.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GSK. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.83% lower. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GSK has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.02.

We can also see that GSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

