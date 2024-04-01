Why the Market Dipped But General Motors Company (GM) Gained Today

General Motors Company (GM) ended the recent trading session at $45.40, demonstrating a +0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.64% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of General Motors Company in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.02, signifying an 8.6% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.61 billion, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9 per share and revenue of $174.98 billion, indicating changes of +17.19% and +1.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, General Motors Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.2.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

