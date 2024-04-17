Why the Market Dipped But Gap (GPS) Gained Today

Gap (GPS) closed at $21.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

The clothing chain's shares have seen a decrease of 17.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gap in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Gap is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.28 billion, down 0.02% from the prior-year quarter.

GPS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $14.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.9% and -0.34%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Gap. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.28% increase. Gap is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Gap is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.46. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.45.

One should further note that GPS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

