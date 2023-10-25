Why the Market Dipped But Franklin Covey (FC) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Franklin Covey (FC) reached $38.77, with a +0.13% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.43% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.43%.

The corporate training and consultanting company's stock has dropped by 9.21% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Franklin Covey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 1, 2023. On that day, Franklin Covey is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.6 million, up 3.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Franklin Covey holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Franklin Covey is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.51 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that FC has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

