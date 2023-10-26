Why the Market Dipped But Fiverr International (FVRR) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Fiverr International (FVRR) ending at $22.20, denoting a +0.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had lost 5.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fiverr International in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.11 million, up 10.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $361.94 million. These totals would mark changes of +159.15% and +7.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Fiverr International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Fiverr International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.27.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

