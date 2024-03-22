Why the Market Dipped But Expedia (EXPE) Gained Today

Expedia (EXPE) closed the most recent trading day at $136.84, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

The online travel company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Expedia in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.36, indicating an 80% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.81 billion, up 5.29% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.25 per share and a revenue of $14.06 billion, indicating changes of +26.42% and +9.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Expedia. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Expedia is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Expedia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.98.

Investors should also note that EXPE has a PEG ratio of 0.33 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.63 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

