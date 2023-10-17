Why the Market Dipped But Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ending at $27.67, denoting a +0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services have appreciated by 2.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.44 billion, reflecting a 19.58% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $48.47 billion, indicating changes of 0% and -16.7%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% upward. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.49 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.