Why the Market Dipped But Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Gained Today

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) ended the recent trading session at $2.24, demonstrating a +0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 46.05% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Entera Bio Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 66.67% upward. Currently, Entera Bio Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.