Why the Market Dipped But Eagle Materials (EXP) Gained Today

In the latest trading session, Eagle Materials (EXP) closed at $267.57, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement had gained 6.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 10.87% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Eagle Materials in its upcoming release. On that day, Eagle Materials is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $486.69 million, indicating a 3.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.26 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, indicating changes of +13.81% and +6.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Materials. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Eagle Materials holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Eagle Materials is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.56. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.04 for its industry.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

