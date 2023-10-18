Why the Market Dipped But Diversified Healthcare (DHC) Gained Today

Diversified Healthcare (DHC) closed the most recent trading day at $1.88, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the residential care real estate investment trust had lost 19.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diversified Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 1, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.08, marking a 233.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $356.42 million, up 10.37% from the prior-year quarter.

DHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +275% and +10.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Diversified Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.74% higher within the past month. Diversified Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Diversified Healthcare is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.23 of its industry.

One should further note that DHC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.17.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.