Why the Market Dipped But DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Gained Today

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) ended the recent trading session at $133.73, demonstrating a +0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the kidney dialysis provider have depreciated by 1.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.96, indicating a 24.05% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.01 billion, indicating a 4.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

DVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.23 per share and revenue of $12.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.97% and +3.47%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. DaVita HealthCare currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.06 for its industry.

One should further note that DVA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

