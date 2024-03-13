Why the Market Dipped But D.R. Horton (DHI) Gained Today

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed at $155.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.54%.

Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 8.6% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 18, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.09, up 13.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.29 billion, up 3.98% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.19 per share and a revenue of $36.64 billion, indicating changes of +2.68% and +3.33%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. D.R. Horton currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.39, which means D.R. Horton is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DHI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

