Why the Market Dipped But D.R. Horton (DHI) Gained Today

D.R. Horton (DHI) closed the most recent trading day at $101.65, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.18% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

The homebuilder's shares have seen a decrease of 5.93% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 7.43% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of D.R. Horton in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2023. On that day, D.R. Horton is projected to report earnings of $3.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.78%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.07 billion, showing a 4.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for D.R. Horton. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.94% lower. D.R. Horton presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, D.R. Horton is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.85.

Also, we should mention that DHI has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.