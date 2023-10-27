Why the Market Dipped But CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gained Today

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $172.82, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Shares of the cloud-based security company have appreciated by 3.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking an 85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $777.1 million, indicating a 33.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $3.04 billion, indicating changes of +83.12% and +35.56%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.13% increase. CrowdStrike Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.83. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 33.96.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.39.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

