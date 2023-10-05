Why the Market Dipped But (CRM) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Salesforce.com (CRM) ending at $202.01, denoting a +0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.

The customer-management software developer's shares have seen a decrease of 8.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Salesforce.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.06, signifying a 47.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.71 billion, indicating a 11.08% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.06 per share and a revenue of $34.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +53.82% and +10.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Salesforce.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.06. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.59.

Meanwhile, CRM's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.2.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.