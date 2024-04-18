Why the Market Dipped But Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Gained Today

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) closed at $34.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.65% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Criteo S.A. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.61, signifying a 32.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $246.1 million, up 11.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.32% and +4.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Criteo S.A. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Criteo S.A. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Criteo S.A. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.22.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

